* Futures up: Dow 102 pts, S&P 12 pts, Nasdaq 32 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Jan 8 U.S. stock index futures were higher on
Friday as Chinese stocks recovered, oil prices clawed back after
touching 12-year lows and the yuan was firmer, ahead of the
monthly U.S. jobs report.
* The report is expected to show that U.S. employers likely
maintained a fairly strong pace of hiring in December, with
nonfarm payrolls expected to increase by 200,000, and
unemployment rate holding steady at 5 percent. The report is
expected at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT)
* A solid report would suggest that the recent weakness was
largely restricted to manufacturers and exporters. Both have
been hit by a strong dollar and anemic global demand.
* China nudged the yuan higher for the first time in nine
days, while traders welcomed the country's decision to suspend a
circuit breaker which halted trading twice this
week.
* The CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite
index both closed up 2 percent, capping off a week of
tumult.
* Oil prices rose modestly, boosted by the recovery in
Chinese shares, but remained within reach of 11-1/2 lows.
* U.S. stocks closed down sharply on Thursday, giving the
Dow and S&P 500 their worst four-day starts to a year ever.
* Shares of Cirrus Logic were down 3.5 percent at
$25.85 in premarket trading, a day after the Apple
supplier cut its revenue estimates for the third quarter. Apple
was up 0.7 percent at $97.10.
* Time Warner was up 2.2 percent at $71.75 after the
New York Post reported that activist shareholders could push the
media company to sell itself or spin off its lucrative HBO
business.
* Baxalta International was up 3.8 percent at $42
after reports that peer drugmaker Shire Pharmaceuticals
is preparing to announce its roughly $32.5 billion
acquisition of Baxalta as early as Monday. Shire's U.S. listed
shares were up 2.5 percent at $191.45.
Futures snapshot at 6:36 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 102 points, or 0.62 percent,
with 63,381 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 12 points, or 0.62 percent,
with 291,281 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 32.25 points, or 0.75
percent, on volume of 53,362 contracts.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)