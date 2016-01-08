* December nonfarm payrolls 292,000 vs 200,000 est
* Unemployment rate holds steady at 5 pct
* October and November payrolls revised sharply higher
* Chinese stocks close higher; yuan firmer
* Futures up: Dow 189 pts, S&P 24 pts, Nasdaq 59 pts
(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
Jan 8 Wall Street was set to open higher on
Friday as Chinese stocks recovered, oil prices clawed back and
data showed robust job growth in the United States.
Nonfarm payrolls surged by 292,000 in December, and
unemployment rate held steady at 5 percent. October and November
payrolls were revised to show 50,000 more jobs created than
previously reported, according to the report.
The upbeat report suggests that a recent manufacturing-led
slowdown in economic growth would be temporary.
Investors have been jittery as markets got off to their
worst four-day start to a year and economists slashed
fourth-quarter U.S. growth estimates.
Dow e-minis were up 189 points, or 1.15 percent,
with 85,832 contracts changing hands at 8:36 a.m. ET (1336 GMT).
&P 500 e-minis were up 24 points, or 1.24 percent, with
443,668 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up
58.75 points, or 1.37 percent, on volume of 77,687 contracts.
This is the first jobs report since the Federal Reserve
raised interest rates last month for the first time in nearly a
decade.
While various Fed officials have said four rate hikes in
2016 could be possible, economists and traders are pricing in
two hikes, while reducing bets on a third hike by December.
The Fed meets next on Jan. 26-27.
"(The report) is one more sign the domestic economy
continues to chug along," said Kate Warne, investment strategist
at Edward Jones in St. Louis, Missouri. "Maybe today investors
will focus on the fact the world has more going on than China."
China nudged the yuan higher for the first time in nine
days, while traders welcomed the country's decision to suspend a
circuit breaker which halted trading twice this
week.
The CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite index
both closed up 2 percent, capping off a week of tumult.
Oil prices rose modestly, boosted by the recovery in Chinese
shares, but remained within reach of 11-1/2 lows.
Shares of Qorvo, were down 4.9 percent at $43.39 in
premarket trading, a day after the Apple supplier cut
its revenue estimate for the third quarter. Apple was up 1.6
percent at $98.
Time Warner was up 2.9 percent at $72.25 after the
New York Post reported that shareholders could push the company
to sell itself or spin off its HBO business.
FedEx was up 1.4 percent at $136.50 after the
company and TNT Express said they had obtained
unconditional approval from the European Commission for their
proposed merger.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)