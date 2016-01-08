Jan 8 U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Friday after data showed hiring surged in December and employment for the prior two months was revised sharply higher.

The strong report suggested that a recent manufacturing-led slowdown in economic growth would be temporary.

Non-farm payrolls increased 292,000 last month, above the 200,000 that economists polled by Reuters had expected.

Futures snapshot at 8:31 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 179 points, or 1.09 percent, with 79,268 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 22.25 points, or 1.15 percent, with 390,053 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 58.75 points, or 1.37 percent, on volume of 70,641 contracts. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)