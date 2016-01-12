* Crude oil recovers slightly
* Apple, Intel rise after rating upgrades
* Lululemon up on strong holiday sales forecast
* Futures up: Dow 160 pts, S&P 20 pts, Nasdaq 49.25 pts
(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Jan 12 U.S. stock indexes were set to open
higher on Tuesday as crude oil prices edged off 12-year lows.
Crude prices flirted with a break below $30 per barrel,
before recovering slightly as investors booked profits.
"The market is still very much in gripped by the plunge in
oil prices and this morning we're seeing a slightly little
better tone to oil prices," said Peter Cardillo, chief market
economist at First Standard Financial in New York.
U.S. stocks have opened higher in the past two sessions,
only to reverse course later in volatile trading as investors
fretted about a China-led global growth slowdown and sharp turns
in oil prices.
The S&P 500 and the Dow closed slightly higher on Monday,
boosted by Apple, but gains were limited by energy and
materials stocks. The Nasdaq ended lower, hurt by biotechs.
All three major indexes are hovering at 3-month lows with
the pressure unlikely to eased by earnings reports.
Investors are bracing for a U.S. earnings recession, with
fourth-quarter profits expected to decline for the second
straight quarter.
Earnings at S&P 500 companies likely fell 4.2 percent on
average in the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.
But, Cardillo expects the gyrations in the oil markets will
be topmost on investors' minds.
"I think earnings season this time is going to take a back
seat because oil is still going to be the dominating factor for
investors".
At 8:28 a.m. ET (1328 GMT), Dow e-minis were up 160
points, or 0.98 percent, with 73,123 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 20 points, or 1.04 percent,
with 322,259 contracts traded, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis
were up 49.25 points, or 1.15 percent, on 58,222 contracts.
Shares of Intel were up 1.8 percent at $32.64
premarket after JP Morgan resumed coverage of the stock with an
"overweight" rating. Mizuho also raised its rating to "buy".
Apple was up 2 percent at $100.44 after BofA Merrill raised
its rating on the stock to "buy". The stock has been under
pressure over concerns about falling iPhone sales.
Exxon and Chevron were up about 1.5 percent.
Freeport-McMoRan, up 4.4 percent, and Transocean
, up 3.4 percent, led the premarket gainers on the S&P.
Apollo Education jumped 16.9 percent to $7.46 on
reports that PE firm Apollo Global Management was in
talks to buy the for-profit education provider.
Lululemon was up nearly 9 percent at $56.62 after
the Canadian yogawear retailer raised its fourth-quarter revenue
forecast.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)