* Futures down: Dow 8 pts, S&P 0.50 pts, Nasdaq 7.50 pts

By Ankur Banerjee

Jan 14 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday, after a sharp fall the day before, as JPMorgan kicked off earnings for big banks with better-than-expected results.

* Global shares fell as Brent crude hovered near 12-year lows on the looming prospect of higher supplies from Iran.

* U.S. stocks sank on Wednesday, pushing the S&P 500 to close below 1,900 for the first time since September, on worries about weak energy prices, corporate earnings and the global economy.

* JPMorgan shares were up 1.6 percent premarket at $58.25 after the bank's fourth-quarter profit topped estimates as it kept a tight lid on expenses.

* Citigroup and Wells Fargo are slated to report earnings on Friday. Both stocks rose less than 1 percent.

* Intel is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results after close on Thursday.

* Profit at S&P 500 companies are expected to fall 4.7 percent in the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* Data on Thursday is expected to show that weekly unemployment benefits fell to 275,000 from 277,000, the second straight week of declines. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT).

* GoPro Inc slumped 25 percent to $10.71 after the action camera maker estimated weak holiday-quarter revenue and said it would cut 7 percent of its workforce.

* Nvidia was down 3.8 percent at $28.15 after Barclays downgraded the stock to "underweight".

* Starbucks was down 1.8 percent to $56.78. The world's largest coffee chain said it would close all its stores in Jakarta after attacks in the Indonesian capital.

Futures snapshot at 7:04 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 8 points, or 0.05 percent, with 68,593 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.5 points, or 0.03 percent, with 342,508 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 7.5 points, or 0.18 percent, on volume of 55,595 contracts. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)