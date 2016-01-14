* Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Alphabet all drop
* JPMorgan up after Q4 results beat
* GoPro sinks on weak holiday-sales forecast
* Indexes down: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.33 pct, Nasdaq 0.83 pct
(Updates to open)
By Ankur Banerjee
Jan 14 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday morning,
extending a selloff from the day before as investors remained
worried about weak energy prices, U.S. corporate earnings and
the global economy.
Heavyweights Apple, Amazon, Facebook
and Alphabet were all down more than 1.5
percent, weighing heavily on the S&P and the Nasdaq.
JPMorgan rose 0.8 percent to $57.77 on
better-than-expected results, but failed to boost the financial
sector.
Oil prices steadied, but remained near 12-year lows as the
prospect of Iran's oil hitting an oversupplied market loomed.
At 9:57 a.m. ET (1457 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 42.11 points, or 0.26 percent, at 16,109.3.
The S&P 500 was down 6.22 points, or 0.33 percent, at
1,884.06 and the Nasdaq Composite index was down 37.38
points, or 0.83 percent, at 4,488.69.
"I think it's important to watch how the day plays out,"
said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities
in New York.
"We've seen this happen three days in a row where you get
some positive action on the open and that fades pretty quickly
into the day," Hogan said, adding that rallies have been selling
opportunities this year.
The market has made multiple attempts at rallies this year,
but concerns over China's economy, plunging oil prices and fresh
global political concerns have stymied investors.
U.S. stocks sank on Wednesday, pushing the S&P 500 to close
below 1,900 for the first time since September, on worries about
weak energy prices, corporate earnings and the global economy.
Six of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, led by a 1.3
percent drop in the consumer discretionary sector.
The utilities sector was the highest gainer, up 1.2
percent.
GoPro Inc slumped about 19 percent to $11.85 after
the action camera maker estimated weak holiday-quarter revenue
and said it would cut 7 percent of its workforce.
Best Buy dropped 10.5 percent to $26.24 after the
electronics retailer reported disappointing holiday sales.
Chipotle was up 2.6 percent at $439.33 after the
company expressed confidence in preventing future food poisoning
outbreaks at its chains.
Intel is scheduled to report results after close.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,913 to 936. On the Nasdaq, 1,622 issues fell and 792 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed no new 52-week highs and 98 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded three new highs and 276 new
lows.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)