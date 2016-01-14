(Corrects paragraph 10 to say "sentiment and momentum" trade,
from "sentiment-in-momentum" trade)
* S&P 500 reclaims key 1,900 mark
* Crude oil up; energy sector leads rally
* JPMorgan up after Q4 results beat; financials gain
* Indexes up: Dow 1.31 pct, S&P 1.33 pct, Nasdaq 1.35 pct
By Ankur Banerjee and Abhiram Nandakumar
Jan 14 U.S. stocks rallied strongly on Thursday,
with the S&P 500 crossing a key technical level, as a rebound in
oil prices boosted energy companies.
All 10 major S&P sectors were higher. The energy sector's
3.6-percent rise, their best performance in three weeks,
led the gainers as U.S. crude prices rose more than 2.5 percent.
Exxon and Chevron were up about 1 percent,
giving the biggest boosts to the S&P 500 and the Dow.
"We've been looking for some sort of bounce for a while
now," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St.
Petersburg, Florida.
"Normally, when you have increased volatility, you get some
upside as well."
The market has made multiple attempts at rallies this year,
but they have fallen flat over worries about China's economy,
plunging oil prices and fresh global political concerns.
At 12:35 a.m. ET (1735 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 211.89 points, or 1.31 percent, at 16,363.3.
The S&P 500 was up 25.18 points, or 1.33 percent, at
1,915.46 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 61.18
points, or 1.35 percent, at 4,587.25.
U.S. stocks have tumbled this year and on Wednesday sank
more than 2.5 percent, pushing the S&P 500 to close below 1,900
for the first time since Sept. 29.
"We've seen such a strong selloff and moved into correction
territory for the year, there's more of a sentiment and momentum
trade that is underway rather than a focus on fundamentals,"
Bill Northey, chief investment officer of the private client
group at U.S. Bank.
In corporate news, JPMorgan rose 2.4 percent to
$58.73 on better-than-expected results, boosting the financial
sector by 0.8 percent.
Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley
and Bank of America all rose about 1 percent.
Chipotle was up 2.7 percent at $439.19 after the
company expressed confidence in preventing future food poisoning
outbreaks at its chains.
Best Buy dropped about 9.3 percent to $26.53 after
the electronics retailer reported disappointing holiday sales.
GoPro Inc slumped about 19 percent to $11.85 after
the action camera maker estimated weak holiday-quarter revenue
and said it would cut 7 percent of its workforce.
Intel is scheduled to report results after close.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,717
to 1,276. On the Nasdaq, 1,733 issues rose and 992 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed no new 52-week highs and 115 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded three new highs and 412 new
lows.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)