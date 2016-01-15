Jan 15 U.S. stocks plunged as oil prices continued their slide, with the S&P 500 falling below 1867.01 - a level it touched on August 24.

At 12:20 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 454.38 points, or 2.77 percent, at 15,924.67, the S&P 500 was down 54.22 points, or 2.82 percent, at 1,867.62 and the Nasdaq Composite index was down 168.10 points, or 3.64 percent, at 4,446.91. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)