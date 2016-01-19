* Futures up: Dow 268 pts, S&P 31.50 pts, Nasdaq 72.75 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Jan 19 U.S. stock index futures were higher on
Tuesday after China's slowest annual growth rate in 25 years
raised hopes of further stimulus measures from Beijing.
* China's 2015 growth hit 6.9 percent after the fourth
quarter slowed to 6.8 percent, capping a tumultuous year in
which concerns about Beijing ability to rebalance the slowing
economy have rattled investors across markets.
* The weak growth in China also prompted the International
Monetary Fund to cut its global growth forecasts for the third
time in less than a year.
* Crude prices, languishing near 12 year lows as an
oversupplied market braced for Iran's oil coming online, were up
on an uptick in Chinese oil demand. Benchmark Brent rose nearly
6 percent to $30.19.
* Global stocks rose, with investors hopeful of continued
stimulus measures from central banks around the world even as
the U.S. Federal Reserve looks to tighten monetary policy.
* Wall Street is coming off a massive selloff on Friday that
saw the S&P 500 sinking to its lowest since October 2014.
* Investor focus is also on U.S. corporate earnings reports
for a bearing on the impact of the global slowdown on results.
S&P 500 companies are expected to report a 4.7 percent drop in
quarterly profit, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Shares of Bank of America were up 1.7 percent at
$14.70 premarket after the bank reported a 9.8 percent rise in
quarterly profit.
* Morgan Stanley was up 3.4 percent at $26.85 after
it reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-earlier
loss.
* Johnson & Johnson was up 1 percent at $98 after it
confirmed its 2015 earnings forecast and said it would cut 4-6
percent of jobs at its medical devices business.
* Tiffany was down 3.8 percent at $65.10 after the
upscale jeweler said holiday season sales fell 6 percent.
* Yahoo was up nearly 3 percent at $30 after
Barron's said the company's stock could benefit from a sale of
its core internet business.
* IBM was up 1 percent, while Netflix rose
2.5 percent ahead of their results after the close.
Futures snapshot at 6:57 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 268 points, or 1.68 percent,
with 141,080 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 31.5 points, or 1.68
percent, with 692,129 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 72.25 points, or 1.74
percent, on volume of 122,035 contracts.
