By Abhiram Nandakumar

Jan 28 U.S. stock index futures were largely unchanged on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave little indication of slowing the pace of interest rate hikes despite the turbulence in global markets.

* The Fed kept rates unchanged and said it was "closely monitoring" global economic and financial developments.

* Benchmark Brent crude was up nearly 1 percent, after Russian officials decided to talk to Saudi Arabia and other OPEC countries about cutting production to help prices.

* U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 falling more than 1 percent, after the Fed's statement failed to impress some investors.

* Investors and the central bank will now look to economic data for clarity on the health of the U.S. economy.

* Separate reports on Thursday are expected to show durable goods orders fell 0.6 percent in December, while jobless claims likely fell to 282,000 last week. Both reports are due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT).

* Dow component Visa is slated to report before the bell, and tech heavyweights Microsoft and Amazon are among those expected to report results after the close.

* Ford's shares were up 2.5 percent at $12.15 after the company's results.

* Facebook surged 11.7 percent to $105.50 after the world's biggest online social network reported a 52 percent jump in revenue.

* EBay sank 11.9 percent to $23.28 premarket after the company forecast weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, while PayPal, which was spun-off from eBay, was up 5.3 percent at $33.25 after its revenue beat estimates.

* Juniper Networks was down 8.3 percent at $23.18 and Qualcomm was off 3.7 percent at $45.75 after both issued grim forecasts, prompting a slew of rating downgrades.

Futures snapshot at 7:16 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were down 12 points, or 0.08 percent, with 58,833 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.5 points, or 0.13 percent, with 296,833 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 23.5 points, or 0.57 percent, on volume of 60,578 contracts. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)