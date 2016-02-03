* Private employers added 205,000 jobs in Jan. vs est
195,000
* GM up after adj profit beats estimates
* Chipotle slumps after probe widens
* Futures up: Dow 38 pts, S&P 6 pts, Nasdaq 5 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Feb 3 U.S. stocks were set to open higher on
Wednesday as oil prices recovered slightly and the private
sector added more jobs than expected in the United States.
Oil prices pared some losses after Russia reiterated its
openness to talking with OPEC about output cuts, which helped
revive hope among investors that the world's largest producers
could act to boost prices.
Shares of oil majors Exxon and Chevron were
up about 0.4 percent in premarket trading.
Oil prices have fallen about 70 percent in the past 18
months, hit by a growing glut and cooling economic growth in
China and other emerging markets.
Falling oil prices, tepid U.S. growth and fears regarding a
China-led global slowdown have been major factors for a torrid
start to the year for stocks. The S&P 500 is already down 6.9
percent this year.
"The market is likely to take its cue today again from oil
prices," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First
Standard Financial in New York.
"Lower oil prices are a sign of weak global economic
activity. And that's why we have this correlation between oil
and other markets."
Cardillo said for stocks to break the correlation with oil,
the market needs to see some sort of stabilization in oil prices
and news out of China that shows that the worst is over.
Dow e-minis were up 38 points, or 0.24 percent, with
54,797 contracts changing hands at 8:39 a.m. ET (1339 GMT). S&P
500 e-minis were up 5.75 points, or 0.3 percent, with
358,301 contracts traded and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 5
points, or 0.12 percent, on volume of 54,758 contracts.
Investors have also been keeping a keen eye on U.S. economic
data for clues regarding the pace of future rate hikes by the
Fed. Fed fund futures are pricing in only one hike this year,
below the projection by the Fed's policy board members that
rates could be increased four times.
Investors were also assuaged after New York Fed President
William Dudley said in an interview that continued tightening of
financial conditions would weigh on the decisions of the Fed's
policy board.
Payrolls processor ADP showed that private employers added
205,000 jobs in January, higher than the 195,000 expected by
economists polled by Reuters. The data comes ahead of the more
comprehensive employment report by the U.S. government on
Friday.
At 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the ISM is expected to report
that its non-manufacturing sector index slipped to 55.1 in
January from 55.3 in December.
Weak quarterly earnings by U.S. corporations are adding to
the worries. Fourth-quarter S&P 500 earnings are expected to
have fallen 4.4 percent from a year earlier, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Big names scheduled to report on Wednesday includes Metlife
, Yum Brands, and Allstate.
Chipotle Mexican Grill was down 5.9 percent at $449
after the burrito chain said a criminal probe linked to a
food-safety incident at a California restaurant has widened into
a national investigation.
General Motors was up 1.3 percent at $29.95 after the
automaker's profit beat estimates, while Merck fell 2.2
percent to $49.30 after the drugmaker reported
lower-than-expected revenue.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Additional reporting by Abhiram
Nandakumar; Editing by Don Sebastian)