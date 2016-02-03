* Private employers added 205,000 jobs in Jan. vs est
195,000
* Comcast rises; biggest boost to S&P 500, Nasdaq
* Match Group slumps after revenue misses estimates
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.35 pct, Nasdaq 0.29 pct
(Updates to open)
By Tanya Agrawal
Feb 3 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as
oil prices rose after two straight days of losses and data
showed that the private sector added more jobs than expected in
the United States.
Oil prices pared some losses after Russia reiterated its
openness to talking with OPEC about output cuts, which helped
revive hope among investors that the world's largest producers
could act to boost prices.
Shares of oil majors Exxon and Chevron were
up about 1 percent.
Oil prices have fallen about 70 percent in the past 18
months, hit by a growing glut and cooling economic growth in
China and other emerging markets.
Falling oil prices, tepid U.S. growth and fears regarding a
China-led global slowdown have been major factors for a torrid
start to the year for stocks. The S&P 500 is already down 6.9
percent this year.
"The market is likely to take its cue today again from oil
prices," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First
Standard Financial in New York.
"Lower oil prices are a sign of weak global economic
activity. And that's why we have this correlation between oil
and other markets."
At 9:38 a.m. ET (1438 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 74.44 points, or 0.46 percent, at 16,227.98, the
S&P 500 was up 6.75 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,909.78
and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 13.32 points, or
0.29 percent, at 4,530.27.
Comcast rose 3.2 percent to $56.30 after the
company posted better-than-expected revenue. The stock was the
biggest boost on the S&P and the Nasdaq.
Nine of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher with the
materials index's 1.56 percent rise leading the
advancers. The energy index gained 1.1 percent.
Investors have been keeping a keen eye on U.S. economic data
for clues regarding the pace of future rate hikes by the Fed.
Fed fund futures are pricing in only one hike this year.
Investors were also assuaged after New York Fed President
William Dudley said in an interview that continued tightening of
financial conditions would weigh on the decisions of the Fed's
policy board.
Payrolls processor ADP showed that private employers added
205,000 jobs in January, higher than the 195,000 expected by
economists polled by Reuters. The data comes ahead of the more
comprehensive employment report by the U.S. government on
Friday.
Weak quarterly earnings by U.S. corporations are adding to
the worries. Fourth-quarter S&P 500 earnings are expected to
have fallen 4.4 percent from a year earlier, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Merck fell 1.7 percent to $49.59 after the drugmaker
reported lower-than-expected revenue.
Match Group slumped 18 percent to $9.99 after the
owner of Tinder mobile app reported revenue that fell short of
expectations.
Chipotle Mexican Grill was down 4.4 percent at
$455.76.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,016
to 628. On the Nasdaq, 1,362 issues rose and 833 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 14 new 52-week highs and 9 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 9 new highs and 25 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Additional reporting by Abhiram
Nandakumar; Editing by Don Sebastian)