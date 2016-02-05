Feb 5 U.S. stock index futures turned negative on Friday after data showed employment gains slowed more than expected in January as the boost to hiring from unseasonably mild weather faded.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 151,000 jobs last month, below the 190,000 expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Futures snapshot at 8:31 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were down 19 points, or 0.12 percent, with 38,393 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 4 points, or 0.21 percent, with 227,201 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 8.75 points, or 0.21 percent, on volume of 33,932 contracts. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)