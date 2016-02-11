* Futures down: Dow 313 pts, S&P 37.25 pts, Nasdaq 90 pts
By Aastha Agnihotri
Feb 11 U.S. stock index futures plunged on
Thursday, with risk-averse investors piling into safe haven
assets as another sharp fall in oil prices and cautious comments
from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen raised fresh doubts
about the health of the economy.
* Yellen on Wednesday acknowledged tightening financial
conditions and uncertainty about China and the risks that posed
to the U.S. economy, but still kept open the possibility of
further interest rate hikes.
* The dollar hit a 16-month low against the yen on Thursday
as investors scrambled to buy gold and top-rated bonds and
dumped stocks.
* Yellen, whose comments were taken to mean no near-term
interest rate hikes, is scheduled to resume her testimony before
Congress at 10:00 a.m ET (1500 GMT) on Thursday.
* A fresh reading on the U.S. labor market is due at 8:30
a.m. A report is expected show jobless claims fell to 281,000
last week.
* Wall Street, which had traded higher for much of the
session after Yellen's comments on Wednesday, ended flat as a
drop in oil prices weighed on energy and material stocks.
* Oil prices were down yet again on Thursday, with U.S.
crude tumbling nearly 3 percent.
* Shares of Twitter were down 8.2 percent at $13.75
premarket after the company reported its first quarter with no
increase in users since it went public.
* Cisco was up 3.7 percent at $23.35 after
reporting a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit.
* Tesla said it expects to become profitable in
2016. The stock, which rose more than 10 percent after-hours on
Wednesday, was up 2.2 percent at $147.30 premarket on Thursday.
* Expedia soared 10.2 percent to $104 after it
forecast higher 2016 profit. Peer TripAdvisor was also
up 10.4 percent at $60 after its profit beat estimates.
Futures snapshot at 7:10 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 313 points, or 1.97 percent,
with 67,813 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 37.25 points, or 2.02
percent, with 434,335 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 90 points, or 2.27
percent, on volume of 62,707 contracts.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri and Abhiram Nandakumar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)