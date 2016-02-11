* All 10 S&P sectors fall, led by financials
* Banks stocks weigh the most
* Cisco up after results; only gainer on Dow
* Indexes down: Dow 1.56 pct, S&P 1.44 pct, Nasdaq 1.32 pct
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Feb 11 U.S. stock indexes plummeted on Thursday
morning as investors spooked by the health of the global economy
jettisoned stocks and fled to safe-haven assets.
All three major indexes were down more than 1 percent, led
by financials, especially banks. All 10 major S&P sectors were
lower.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday acknowledged
tightening financial conditions and uncertainty about China and
the risks that posed to the U.S. economy, but still kept open
the possibility of further interest rate hikes.
Globally, stocks fell sharply on Thursday. The dollar hit a
16-month low against the yen and investors migrated to gold and
top-rated bonds. U.S. Treasury security yields plunged to levels
not seen since 2012 in some cases.
Prices on fed fund futures, used to predict future policy
rates by the Fed, surged as investors further cut back
expectations of another rate hike anytime soon after the first
U.S. rate hike in nearly a decade in December.
"The market is transitioning and attempting to stand on its
own two feet. Central banks in general have been the market's
protectors over the last 8 years," said Jack Ablin, chief
investment officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago.
At 9:35 a.m. ET (1435 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 248.09 points, or 1.56 percent, at 15,666.65.
The S&P 500 was down 26.72 points, or 1.44 percent,
at 1,825.14 and the Nasdaq Composite index was down
56.69 points, or 1.32 percent, at 4,226.90.
Financials, already the worst performing S&P sector this
year, was the biggest loser on Thursday. The sector
dropped 2.9 percent.
Bank stocks was down 3.6 percent, led by
JPMorgan's 3.6 percent fall.
Shares of Twitter were down 5.4 percent at $14.20
after the company reported its first quarter with no increase in
users since it went public.
Cisco was up 9.5 percent at $24.63 after reporting
a bigger-than-expected profit. The stock was the only gainer on
the Dow and giving the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and the
Nasdaq.
Mylan was the biggest loser on the S&P 500, falling
14.5 percent to $42.97 after saying it would acquire Meda
in a $7.2 billion deal.
At one point Dow futures were down more than 300 points,
following the weakness in Europe and Asia. "300 as Europe"
became one of the top 10 trending items on Twitter in the United
States.
