EM ASIA FX-Manchester blast subdues trade; Fed minutes in focus

(Adds details, updates prices) By Rushil Dutta May 23 Asian currencies were subdued on Tuesday, with a suicide attack in Manchester dampening a mild resurgence in risk appetite, just as investors had begun looking past the political crisis still simmering in Washington. Meanwhile, the euro floated near a six-month high after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the currency was too week, whereas the pound sagged on news of a blast at a concert in Britain's Manchester whi