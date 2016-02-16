* Crude prices stabilize on output freeze deal
* Financials gains, led by banks
* ADT surges on Apollo Global buyout offer
* Community Health slumps after unexpected loss
* Futures up: Dow 168 pts, S&P 20.75 pts, Nasdaq 59 pts
(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
Feb 16 Wall Street was set to open higher on
Tuesday, extending a rally from Friday after an extended
weekend, as cautious investors looked for bargains among
beaten-down stocks and as oil prices stabilized.
Brent crude oil prices hit a 12-day high after four of the
world's largest producers agreed to freeze output, but quickly
gave up those gains to trade flat as investors had hoped for an
outright cut in supplies.
U.S. crude was around $30 per barrel and Brent at about $33.
"We are looking at a rally at the open helped by the
recovery in oil prices," said Peter Cardillo, chief market
economist at First Standard Financial in New York.
"The freeze in output is the first step toward agreeing to
formal cuts and I expect to see cuts by the end of the quarter."
Slumping oil prices, fears of a China-led slowdown in the
global economy, uncertainty over the central banks' monetary
policies and unflattering U.S. corporate reports have roiled the
markets this year.
The S&P 500 is down more than 8 percent since the beginning
of the year, led mainly by financial and commodities-related
stocks.
Banks again gained on Tuesday after the S&P financial index
posted its largest daily percentage gain since November
2011 on Friday.
Shares of Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and
JPMorgan were up about 1.5 percent in premarket trading.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 20.75 points, or 1.12
percent, with 636,360 contracts traded at 8:38 a.m. ET (1338
GMT).
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 59 points, or 1.47
percent, on volume of 95,748 contracts.
Dow e-minis were up 168 points, or 1.06 percent,
with 96,777 contracts changing hands.
ADT surged 53.8 percent to $41.03 after private
equity firm Apollo Global Management agreed to buy the
electronic security services provider for $7 billion. Apollo was
down 4.9 percent at $12.75.
Freeport-McMoRan was up 6.7 percent at $5.9 after
the copper miner agreed to sell a stake in one of its mine to
Sumitomo Metal Mining.
Community Health Systems slumped 22 percent to
$14.56, set to open at a seven-year low, after the hospital
operator posted an unexpected fourth-quarter adjusted loss.
Investors already nervous about the health of the global
economy have found little relief in U.S. corporate reports. S&P
500 companies' fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have
fallen 3.9 percent from a year earlier.
Investors will also be keeping an eye on speeches by the
presidents of the Philadelphia Fed, Minneapolis Fed and Boston
Fed, who will give their views on the economy on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)