Feb 24 U.S. stocks were lower at the open on Wednesday as crude prices slid after top producer Saudi Arabia ruled out production cuts to help tackle a global glut.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 90.26 points, or 0.55 percent, to 16,341.52.

The S&P 500 lost 12.61 points, or 0.66 percent, to 1,908.66 and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 48.64 points, or 1.08 percent, to 4,454.94. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)