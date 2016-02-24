US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
Feb 24 U.S. stocks were lower at the open on Wednesday as crude prices slid after top producer Saudi Arabia ruled out production cuts to help tackle a global glut.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 90.26 points, or 0.55 percent, to 16,341.52.
The S&P 500 lost 12.61 points, or 0.66 percent, to 1,908.66 and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 48.64 points, or 1.08 percent, to 4,454.94. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
