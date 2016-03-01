March 1 U.S. stocks were higher at the open on Tuesday, starting the month in the black, as oil prices held on to gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 71.42 points, or 0.43 percent, to 16,587.92.

The S&P 500 gained 11.63 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,943.86 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 40.64 points, or 0.89 percent, to 4,598.59. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)