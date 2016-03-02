* Futures down: Dow 33 pts, S&P 4.25 pts, Nasdaq 4.75 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
March 2 U.S. stock index futures were lower on
Wednesday, as oil prices fell after data showed crude stockpiles
in the United States touched record highs.
* U.S. crude fell more than 2 percent after a report from
the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed that inventories
rose by 9.9 million barrels last week, way above estimates.
* However, global stocks rallied, as Brent crude steadied
and positive economic data eased some fears of slowing global
economic growth.
* Wall Street closed sharply higher on Tuesday, led by
financial and technology stocks, after data suggested the
world's biggest economy was regaining momentum.
* The U.S. economy continues to show signs of recovery even
as China and euro zone countries struggle to spark their
sputtering economic growth engines.
* Investors are facing the prospects of higher interest
rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve, but also expect more easing
of monetary policy from the European Central Bank and higher
intervention from the People's Bank of China.
* Data on Wednesday is expected to show the U.S. private
sector added 190,000 jobs in February, compared with 205,000 in
the previous month. The report by payrolls processor ADP is due
at 8:15 a.m. ET (1315 GMT).
* The report serves as a precursor to the more comprehensive
monthly jobs report by the U.S. Labor Department on Friday.
* Shares of Zynga were up 4.2 percent at $2.25
premarket after the "Farmville" creator named a new chief
executive and said founder Mark Pincus would be executive
chairman.
Futures snapshot at 7:00 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 33 points, or 0.2 percent,
with 27,433 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.25 points, or 0.21
percent, with 199,115 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 4.75 points, or 0.11
percent, on volume of 23,672 contracts.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)