* Crude prices recoup losses
* Feb ADP jobs data beats estimates
* Indexes up: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.07 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct
(Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
March 2 Wall Street was little changed on
Wednesday as gains in energy stocks were offset by declines in
utilities and materials.
Crude prices recovered from earlier losses and were up more
than 1 percent.
A report by payrolls processor ADP on Wednesday showed the
U.S. private sector added more jobs than expected in February,
suggesting solid job growth despite market turmoil and worries
about a slowing global economy.
The report serves as a precursor to the more comprehensive
monthly jobs report by the U.S. Labor Department on Friday.
"We're in a holding pattern until Friday, when we get the
payrolls number," said Jeff Kravetz, regional investment
director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Phoenix, Arizona.
"There's still a lot of money out there that's looking for a
home and if we continue to get good economic data, it is going
to be positive for stock markets here," he said.
Stocks surged on Tuesday, driven partly by encouraging
factory and construction data, helping the S&P 500 claw back
most of its losses from the last two months.
The index, which had fallen as much as 10.5 percent, is now
down 3.6 percent for the year.
At 11:10 a.m. ET (1610 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 5.13 points, or 0.03 percent, at
16,870.21, the S&P 500 was up 1.4 points, or 0.07
percent, at 1,979.75 and the Nasdaq Composite index was
up 1.47 points, or 0.03 percent, at 4,691.07.
Five of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, led by the
energy sector's 0.86 percent rise. Exxon gave
the biggest boost.
The U.S. economy continues to show signs of recovery even as
China and euro-zone countries struggle to spark their sputtering
economic growth engines, pushing central banks to adopt
diverging monetary policies.
Investors are increasingly facing the prospects of higher
interest rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve, while also
expecting more monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank
and the People's Bank of China.
Shares of Monsanto were down 7.8 percent at $85.25
after the company slashed its 2016 profit forecast. The stock
was the biggest drag on the S&P 500.
The Fed will also issue its Beige Book report of anecdotes
on business activity at 2 p.m. ET.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,461
to 1,397. On the Nasdaq, 1,434 issues rose and 1,142 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed four new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 15 new highs and 16 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)