BRIEF-Kirloskar Pneumatic gets supply order from BPCL
* Says gets order from BPCL for supply of refrigeration system
March 3 U.S. stocks were slightly lower at the open on Thursday as oil prices eased after ballooning U.S. crude inventories.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 13.97 points, or 0.08 percent, at 16,885.35, the S&P 500 was down 1.98 points, or 0.1 percent, at 1,984.47 and the Nasdaq composite was down 5.94 points, or 0.13 percent, at 4,697.49. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Net loss in march quarter last year was 92.6 million rupees as per ind-as; total income was 1.49 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pFFeLL) Further company coverage: