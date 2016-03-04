US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after steepest selloff in months
* Indexes up: Dow 0.57 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
March 4 U.S. stocks were higher at the open on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in February.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 26.98 points, or 0.16 percent, to 16,970.88, the S&P 500 gained 3.35 points, or 0.17 percent, to 1,996.75 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 8.87 points, or 0.19 percent, to 4,716.30.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.57 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Earnings boost Burberry, SSP Group (Adds details, closing prices)