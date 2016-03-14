US STOCKS-Wall St trims gains as weak data weighs ahead of Trump budget
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P up 0.14 pct, Nasdaq off 0.03 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
March 14 U.S. stocks were lower at the open on Monday as investors held off from making big bets ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting, which begins on Tuesday.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25.78 points, or 0.15 percent, to 17,187.53, the S&P 500 lost 4.72 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,017.47 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 13.60 points, or 0.29 percent, to 4,734.86. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)
