* Futures down: Dow 46 pts, S&P 7.25 pts, Nasdaq 18 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
March 22 U.S. stock index futures were lower on
Tuesday after explosions in Brussels sparked fresh geopolitical
concerns and sent investors scurrying for safety.
* Two explosions tore through Brussels airport on Tuesday
morning, killing 13 people in what Belgian public broadcaster
VRT called a suicide attack, and another blast struck a metro
station in the capital shortly afterwards.
* Global markets tanked, while crude prices and traditional
safe havens gold and government bonds firmed up as reports of
the events in the de facto capital of the European Union
unfolded. Airline and travel-related stocks were the worst hit.
* "Anything like the events we're seeing in Brussels this
morning is going to weigh on risk sentiment and risk appetite,"
said Michael Hewson, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in
London.
* Shares of cruise operator Carnival Corp were down
3.7 percent at $47.93 premarket, while travel-website operator
Expedia was off 1.7 percent at $109 and peer Priceline
fell 1 percent to $1336.60.
* Southwest Airlines fell 1.6 percent to $44.25 and
American Airlines was off 1.1 percent at $43.
* The attacks eclipsed encouraging economic data out of the
euro zone, while Asian shares had faltered earlier over comments
from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers hinting at an
earlier-than-expected increase in interest rates.
* Wall Street ended little changed on Monday as investors
turned cautious after a five-week rally.
* Wynn Resorts was up 1.2 percent at $93.88 after
Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to "overweight."
Futures snapshot at 6:38 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 46 points, or 0.26 percent,
with 28,896 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 7.25 points, or 0.35
percent, with 184,049 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 18 points, or 0.41
percent, on volume of 23,391 contracts.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru, additional
reporting by Jamie McGeever in London; Editing by Don Sebastian)