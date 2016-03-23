* Futures down: Dow 10 pts, S&P 0.5 pts, Nasdaq 2.25 pts

By Abhiram Nandakumar

March 23 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors remained cautious a day after the attacks in Brussels and ahead of the Good Friday market holiday.

* Signs of improving business sentiment at the world's major economies helped European markets recover, but Asian shares fell as investors backed away from risk.

* Oil prices were slightly lower after data showing an increase in U.S. stockpiles last week rekindled concerns about a global glut.

* Investors were also assessing comments from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers supporting more interest rate hikes this year as the economy continues to show signs of resilience.

* Data on Wednesday includes single-family home sales for February, due at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT). Sales are expected to have risen 3.2 percent, suggesting that the housing market continues to recover.

* Nike shares were down 4.9 percent at $61.75 in premarket trading after the world's largest footwear maker reported quarterly revenue below estimates.

* Gilead Sciences was down 2.6 percent at $91.25 after a federal jury upheld the validity of two Merck patents in a high-profile dispute over Gilead's blockbuster cure for hepatitis C.

Futures snapshot at 6:55 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were down 10 points, or 0.06 percent, with 23,483 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.5 points, or 0.02 percent, with 106,133 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 2.25 points, or 0.05 percent, on volume of 14,246 contracts. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)