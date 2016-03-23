March 23 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday as oil prices fell and investors backed away from risk in a week marred by the attacks in Brussels and shortened by the Good Friday holiday.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 23.45 points, or 0.13 percent, to 17,559.12, the S&P 500 lost 2.92 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,046.88 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 8.09 points, or 0.17 percent, to 4,813.57. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)