* Futures up: Dow 42 pts, S&P 5.75 pts, Nasdaq 13.75 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
March 28 U.S. stock index futures were slightly
higher on Monday as investors awaited data that may feed into
the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates this year.
* The dollar inched up and Asian stocks dipped as cautious
investors backed off from taking on risk. European markets were
closed for the Easter Monday holiday.
* The Fed remains dependent on data to bolster its case for
multiple rate hikes this year, even as central banks around the
world consider more stimulus measures to kick-start growth.
* Data on Friday showed U.S. economic growth slowed in the
fourth quarter, but not as sharply as previously estimated,
fueling speculation that a rate hike could come sooner than
expected.
* A report by the Commerce Department on Monday is expected
to show consumer spending rose 0.1 percent in February after
having risen 0.5 percent in the previous month. The report is
due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).
* U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday, snapping a five-week
winning streak as a strengthening dollar weighed on
commodity-related shares.
* The S&P 500 and the Dow are back in the red for 2016,
after staging a sharp recovery from a steep selloff at the
beginning of the year.
* Shares of Gamestop were down 7.2 percent at $28.10
premarket, after the company on Thursday forecast quarterly
revenue below estimates.
* Acadia Pharmaceuticals jumped 16.4 percent to
$23.64 after U.S. FDA staff said the company's drug to treat
psychosis associated with Parkinson's disease was an effective
treatment for the condition.
Futures snapshot at 6:53 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 42 points, or 0.24 percent,
with 8,705 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 5.75 points, or 0.28
percent, with 45,616 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 13.75 points, or 0.31
percent, on volume of 7,330 contracts.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)