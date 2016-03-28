* U.S. consumer spending up 0.1 pct in Feb
* GameStop down after disappointing revenue forecast
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 0.2 pct
By Abhiram Nandakumar
March 28 Wall Street was little changed on
Monday as gains in consumer staples stocks were offset by losses
in energy and technology sectors and investors digested February
consumer spending data.
Consumer spending rose marginally in February and overall
inflation retreated - factors that may feed in to the U.S.
Federal Reserve's decision on raising interest rates in 2016.
A stream of recent encouraging data, including Friday's
fourth-quarter U.S. GDP numbers, could embolden the Fed to raise
rates sooner than expected even as central banks around the
world consider more stimulus measures.
Wall Street snapped a five-week winning streak on Thursday
as a strengthening dollar weighed on commodity-related shares.
The S&P 500 and the Dow are back in the red for 2016, after
staging a sharp recovery from a steep selloff at the beginning
of the year.
"The market is showing a little fatigue ... and the question
is what's the next theme that's going to push markets higher,"
said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in
Bernardsville, New Jersey.
"It's going to be a tug of war on economic data and the
court of investor opinion as to what exactly the Fed does,"
Bakhos said.
At 9:47 a.m. ET, (1347 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 5.38 points, or 0.03 percent, at
17,521.11, the S&P 500 was up 0.08 points, or 0 percent,
at 2,036.02 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 9.72
points, or 0.2 percent, at 4,763.79.
The core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index,
which excludes food and energy, rose 1.7 percent in the 12
months through February. Core PCE is the Fed's preferred
inflation measure and is running below the U.S. central bank's 2
percent target.
Data on Friday showed U.S. economic growth slowed in the
fourth quarter, but not as sharply as previously estimated.
Five of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher. The consumer
staples sector was up 0.59 percent, while energy
was off 0.55 percent and technology 0.27
percent.
Noble Energy's 6 percent decline weighed the most on
the energy sector as U.S. crude stayed below $40 a barrel.
Pandora shares were down 7.9 percent at $10.07 after
the online music streaming company said its founder Tim
Westergren was coming back as chief executive.
GameStop was down 5 percent at $28.76, after the
company on Thursday forecast quarterly revenue below estimates.
Starwood Hotels was up 2.5 percent at $84.19 after
it received a higher buyout offer from China's Anbang Insurance
Group. Marriott, which is also in the running to buy the U.S.
hotel operator, was up 4.1 percent at $71.48.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,484
to 1,223. On the Nasdaq, 1,211 issues fell and 1,138 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 18 new 52-week highs and one new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 17 new highs and seven new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)