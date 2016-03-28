* U.S. consumer spending up 0.1 pct in Feb

* GameStop down after disappointing revenue forecast

* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 0.2 pct (Updates to open)

By Abhiram Nandakumar

March 28 Wall Street was little changed on Monday as gains in consumer staples stocks were offset by losses in energy and technology sectors and investors digested February consumer spending data.

Consumer spending rose marginally in February and overall inflation retreated - factors that may feed in to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on raising interest rates in 2016.

A stream of recent encouraging data, including Friday's fourth-quarter U.S. GDP numbers, could embolden the Fed to raise rates sooner than expected even as central banks around the world consider more stimulus measures.

Wall Street snapped a five-week winning streak on Thursday as a strengthening dollar weighed on commodity-related shares.

The S&P 500 and the Dow are back in the red for 2016, after staging a sharp recovery from a steep selloff at the beginning of the year.

"The market is showing a little fatigue ... and the question is what's the next theme that's going to push markets higher," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

"It's going to be a tug of war on economic data and the court of investor opinion as to what exactly the Fed does," Bakhos said.

At 9:47 a.m. ET, (1347 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average was up 5.38 points, or 0.03 percent, at 17,521.11, the S&P 500 was up 0.08 points, or 0 percent, at 2,036.02 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 9.72 points, or 0.2 percent, at 4,763.79.

The core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, which excludes food and energy, rose 1.7 percent in the 12 months through February. Core PCE is the Fed's preferred inflation measure and is running below the U.S. central bank's 2 percent target.

Data on Friday showed U.S. economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter, but not as sharply as previously estimated.

Five of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher. The consumer staples sector was up 0.59 percent, while energy was off 0.55 percent and technology 0.27 percent.

Noble Energy's 6 percent decline weighed the most on the energy sector as U.S. crude stayed below $40 a barrel.

Pandora shares were down 7.9 percent at $10.07 after the online music streaming company said its founder Tim Westergren was coming back as chief executive.

GameStop was down 5 percent at $28.76, after the company on Thursday forecast quarterly revenue below estimates.

Starwood Hotels was up 2.5 percent at $84.19 after it received a higher buyout offer from China's Anbang Insurance Group. Marriott, which is also in the running to buy the U.S. hotel operator, was up 4.1 percent at $71.48.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,484 to 1,223. On the Nasdaq, 1,211 issues fell and 1,138 advanced.

The S&P 500 index showed 18 new 52-week highs and one new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 17 new highs and seven new lows. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)