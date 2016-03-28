* U.S. consumer spending up 0.1 pct in Feb
* GameStop down after disappointing revenue forecast
* Dow flat, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq down 0.17 pct
By Abhiram Nandakumar
March 28 U.S. stocks were little changed on
Monday as gains in consumer stocks following encouraging data
offset the impact of a dip in crude oil prices on the energy
sector.
Consumer spending rose marginally in February and overall
inflation retreated - factors that will feed into the U.S.
Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates in 2016.
A stream of recent encouraging data, including Friday's
fourth-quarter U.S. GDP numbers, could embolden the Fed to raise
rates sooner than expected even as central banks around the
world consider more stimulus measures.
Investors will parse Fed Chair Janet Yellen's comments, when
she speaks in New York on Tuesday, for clues on when the central
bank will raise rates.
"I think today's action will be in anticipation of what
Yellen will say tomorrow and if she gives an indication of what
they will do in April when they meet," said Mohanned Aama,
managing director of Beam Capital Management in New York.
"Until we hear something noteworthy from the Fed, I don't
think we're going to see any major trading," Aama added.
At 11:06 a.m. ET (1507 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 0.17 points at 17,515.56, the S&P 500
was down 0.65 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,035.29 and
the Nasdaq Composite was down 8.13 points, or 0.17
percent, at 4,765.37.
Six of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower. The consumer
discretionary sector was up 0.40 percent, while energy
was off 0.63 percent.
Crude prices were down about 1 percent, slipping below the
$40-a-barrel mark.
Noble Energy's shares were down 6.6 percent at
$30.21 after the company warned of a possible delay in the
development of a key natural gas field in Israel.
Pandora was down 8.7 percent at $9.98 after the music
streaming company said its founder Tim Westergren was coming
back as chief executive.
Starwood Hotels was up 2.4 percent at $84.11 after
it received a higher buyout offer from China's Anbang Insurance
Group. Marriott, which is also in the running to buy the U.S.
hotel operator, was up 4.1 percent at $71.44.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,587 to 1,265. On the Nasdaq, 1,591 issues fell and 991
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 21 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 25 new highs and 20 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)