* Futures down: Dow 8 pts, S&P 2 pts, Nasdaq 4.75 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
March 31 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Thursday, the last day of a turbulent first quarter
for financial markets as investors fled from risk amid worries
about global growth.
* Global stocks fell, while safe-haven gold and bonds rose
as investors closed off positions for the quarter.
* Investors' nerves were soothed this week by U.S. Federal
Reserve Chief Janet Yellen's comments that the central bank
should be cautious with raising interest rates.
* Yellen's remarks helped quell speculation that the Fed
could be aggressive with its plan to raise rates and pushed
stocks to their highest this year.
* The S&P 500 is now up nearly 1 percent for the year after
being down as much as 10.5 percent in February.
* While recent data has signaled strength in the labor
market, the critical non-farm payrolls report on Friday will
give investors a clearer reading on the state of the economy.
* Data due on Thursday is expected to show jobless claims
held steady at 265,000 last week, well below the 300,000 mark
denoting a healthy labor market.
* Investors are also concerned about tepid corporate
earnings growth and will keep a close eye on the quarterly
reports that are set to start rolling in next month.
* New York Fed President William Dudley and Chicago Fed
chief Charles Evans are slated to speak at separate events on
Thursday. Evans, who has supported Yellen's position, said there
was a high hurdle to raising rates in April given low inflation.
* Shares of Square Inc were down 2.1 percent at
$14.70 after BTIG cut its rating on the stock to "neutral".
Futures snapshot at 6:55 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 8 points, or 0.05 percent,
with 22,028 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 2 points, or 0.1 percent,
with 152,629 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 4.75 points, or 0.11
percent, on volume of 16,695 contracts.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)