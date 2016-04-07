* Jobless claims down more than expected last week
* Valeant up after securing waivers to credit facility
* Futures down: Dow 76 pts, S&P 10 pts, Nasdaq 19 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
April 7 Wall Street was set to open lower on
Thursday as investors worried about weak global growth and the
uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve's plans to hike
interest rates this year.
Minutes from the Fed's March meeting released on Wednesday
pointed to concerns about the central bank's limited ability to
tackle a global economic slowdown, reducing the odds of a rate
increase before June.
While the Fed has projected two rate increases this year,
the market is pricing in a near 60-percent chance of a hike in
December, according to CME Group's FedWatch Program.
The central bank's caution put pressure on the dollar as
investors sought safety in the yen.
"I suspect that what we're seeing here is a little market
jitters due to the fact that the dollar continues to weaken,"
said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard
Financial in New York.
"I think we will just stay in a mixed-to-holding pattern for
the next day or two until the earnings season begins to move
into full gear next week," Cardillo said.
First-quarter earnings at S&P 500 companies are expected to
decline 7.4 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
At 8:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 76 points, or
0.43 percent, with 26,122 contracts changing hands. S&P 500
e-minis were down 10 points, or 0.49 percent, with
242,468 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 19
points, or 0.42 percent, on volume of 26,057 contracts.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who has urged caution on raising
rates, is slated to speak on monetary policy along with former
central bank chairmen in New York later in the day.
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits
fell to 267,000 last week, beating the fall to 270,000
estimated.
Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday, boosted by gains in
healthcare and energy shares.
Oil held steady near $40 a barrel as a rise in Iraqi exports
offset gains from an unexpected fall in U.S. stockpiles.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals shares were up 6.7 percent
at $36.47 premarket after the company got approval from its
lenders for an amendment and waiver to its credit
facility.
Yahoo slipped 2.3 percent to $35.82 after Re/code
reported that the Internet company expects sharp decline in
revenue and profit for 2016.
Bed Bath & Beyond was up 3 percent at $50.27 after
strong quarterly results prompted price target upgrades.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)