By Abhiram Nandakumar
April 11 Wall Street was higher on Monday as
investors braced for corporate earnings season, with Alcoa set
to post first-quarter results after the market closes.
Expectations for profit growth are low as companies struggle
with a weak global economy, falling commodity prices and a
stronger dollar.
Earnings at S&P 500 companies are expected to have declined
7.6 percent on average in the first quarter, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Big bank earnings are also on the cards through the week,
starting with JPMorgan Chase & Co on Wednesday.
"We're in a bit of a holding pattern until earnings, which
kick off with Alcoa tonight, but more importantly the banks will
start to report by mid-week," said Aaron Clark, a portfolio
manager at GW&K Investment Management in Boston.
"That will be the next key event, which moves the market one
way or the other," he said.
At 9:36 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 90.12 points, or 0.51 percent, at 17,667.08, the S&P 500
was up 9.07 points, or 0.44 percent, at 2,056.67 and the
Nasdaq Composite was up 17.76 points, or 0.37 percent,
at 4,868.44.
All 10 major S&P sectors were higher, led by a 0.87 percent
rise in the materials sector. Alcoa's shares
were up 2.7 percent at $9.62.
Investors are also looking for clarity on monetary policy,
with U.S. Federal Reserve appearing more cautious on rate hikes
than the market had expected.
U.S. President Barack Obama will meet with Fed Chair Janet
Yellen on Monday to discuss the economy and Wall Street reform.
Oil, which has been a big influence on the stock market this
year, was slightly higher ahead of next Sunday's meeting by
producers aimed at freezing output.
Yahoo shares were up 1.2 percent at $36.50 after
the parent company of Britain's Daily Mail said it was in talks
with potential partners to mount a bid for the company's
Internet assets.
Seagate rose 3.2 percent to $34.29 and Western
Digital was up 2.7 percent at $44.27 after Cowen started
coverage on the stocks with "market perform" ratings.
National Oilwell Varco dropped 4 percent to $28
after the oilfield equipment maker said it would cut its
quarterly dividend.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,290
to 389. On the Nasdaq, 1,679 issues rose and 578 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 18 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 22 new highs and 15 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)