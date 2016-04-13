* Futures rise: Dow 99 pts, S&P 12.25 pts, Nasdaq 33.75 pts

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

April 13 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Wednesday after strong Chinese trade data raised hopes that the world's second largest economy was beginning to recover.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co kicked off big bank earnings on Wednesday with higher-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue. The stock was up 2.3 percent at $60.65 in premarket trading.

* The results helped other bank stocks, with Bank of America rising 2.6 percent and Citigroup gaining 2 percent.

* Financials stocks have taken a beating in recent weeks over the uncertainty surrounding the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to raise interest rates and a looming wave of defaults from energy companies.

* Data on Tuesday showed Chinese exports rose 11.5 percent in March, their first increase in nine months, while imports fell less than expected.

* Global markets logged strong gains as investor sentiment rose on the surprise upbeat data.

* Crude fell about 1 percent on Wednesday, reversing course from a strong rally on Tuesday, on fears that a potential freeze in production may do little to curb a global glut.

* U.S. retail sales is expected to have grown 0.3 percent in March, after staying flat the previous month. The report is due at 08:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

Futures snapshot at 7:01 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 99 points, or 0.56 percent, with 26,313 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 12.25 points, or 0.6 percent, with 185,383 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 33.75 points, or 0.75 percent, on volume of 23,465 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)