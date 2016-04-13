April 13 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, driven by strong trade data from China and JPMorgan Chase & Co's better-than-expected quarterly results.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 40.61 points, or 0.23 percent, at 17,761.86, the S&P 500 was up 8.18 points, or 0.4 percent, at 2,069.9 and the Nasdaq composite was up 32.71 points, or 0.67 percent, at 4,904.80. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)