* Futures fall: Dow 3 pts, S&P 0.75 pts, Nasdaq 2.5 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
April 14 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Thursday as investors assessed quarterly earnings
reports from big banks.
* Investors are keeping a keen eye on corporate earnings,
although expectations are weak.
* S&P 500 companies on average are expected to post a 7.8
percent decline in first-quarter profit, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
* Bank of America shares were down 1 percent at
$13.68 in premarket trading after reporting an 18 percent slide
in quarterly profit.
* Wells Fargo is also due to report before the
market opens.
* The banks' results come a day after JPMorgan beat
lowered expectations for first-quarter profit and revenue.
* Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday, lifted by
financial stocks.
* The S&P financial sector, which is down nearly 4
percent for the year, is the worst performer among the 10 major
S&P sectors, weighed down by the uncertainty surrounding U.S.
interest rates and potential defaults stemming from the energy
sector.
* Oil prices fell marginally as the International Energy
Agency trimmed its 2016 forecast for demand growth.
* Data on Thursday is expected to show U.S. consumer prices
rose 0.2 percent in March after falling 0.2 percent in February.
The report is scheduled for 08:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).
* A report on jobless claims, which is estimated to have
risen by 3,000 to 270,000 last week, is also due at the same
time.
* Seagate Technology shares were down 7.8 percent at
$31.29 premarket as the hard-disk maker's disappointing
third-quarter estimates prompted a slew of price target cuts.
* Chipotle Mexican Grill rose 1.4 percent to $450.72
after JP Morgan raised its rating on the stock.
Futures snapshot at 7:00 a.m. EDT:
* Dow e-minis were down 3 points, or 0.02 percent,
with 20,107 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.75 points, or 0.04
percent, with 169,202 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 2.5 points, or 0.05
percent, on 15,917 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)