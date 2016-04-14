* Bank of America, Wells Fargo fall after results
* Seagate sinks after disappointing estimates
* Futures up: Dow 27 pts, S&P 2.5 pts, Nasdaq 3.5 pts
(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
April 14 U.S. stocks were little changed on
Thursday as investors assessed quarterly earnings from big
banks, while economic data pointed to strength in the labor
market.
Bank of America and Wells Fargo shares were
down 1 percent each in premarket trading after the banks posted
lower quarterly earnings.
The results come a day after JPMorgan beat lowered
expectations for first-quarter profit and revenue.
"We're looking at a flattish kind of market that is looking
to grasp a positive theme and the banks haven't delivered this
morning," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital
in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
The S&P financial sector is down nearly 4 percent
for the year - the worst performer among the 10 major S&P
sectors - weighed down by the uncertainty surrounding U.S.
interest rates and potential defaults in the energy sector.
Expectations for corporate earnings are weak, with S&P 500
companies on average expected to post a 7.8 percent decline in
first-quarter profit, according to Thomson Reuters data.
At 8:53 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 27 points, or
0.15 percent, with 27,047 contracts changing hands. S&P 500
e-minis were up 2.5 points, or 0.12 percent, with 237,464
contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 3.5 points,
or 0.08 percent, on 21,442 contracts.
Oil steadied after the International Energy Agency trimmed
its forecast for demand growth, but said U.S. oil output was
falling fast.
Data on Thursday showed U.S. consumer prices rose 0.1
percent in March, below the estimated 0.2 percent rise, while
jobless claims fell by 13,000 to 253,000 last week, well below
the 270,000 expected.
Seagate Technology shares were down 12 percent at
$29.90 premarket as the hard-disk maker's disappointing
third-quarter estimates prompted a slew of price target cuts.
Western Digital fell 4.2 percent $42.90.
Chipotle Mexican Grill rose 2.3 percent to $455
after JP Morgan raised its rating on the stock.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Abhiram Nandakumar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)