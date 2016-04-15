US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores keep getting pummeled
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
April 15 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Friday as investors await the outcome of a meeting of major oil producing countries to tackle a persistent global oversupply.
* Crude was down nearly 2 percent ahead of Sunday's meeting in Doha, where producers will discuss a production freeze.
* Global stocks reacted positively to Chinese data, which showed that the country's gross domestic product grew 6.7 percent in the first quarter, another sign that the world's second-largest economy was on the mend.
* U.S. big-bank earnings continue with Citigroup set to report before the bell.
* Investors will focus on earnings, while keeping a watchful eye on global economic conditions and monetary policies.
* Wall Street closed nearly flat on Thursday, with the S&P 500 closing at its highest since early December.
* A surge in oil and signs that the U.S. economy was recovering has helped the S&P 500 recoup early losses. The index is up nearly 2 percent for the year and is just over 51 points shy of its all-time high.
* Investors will also watch for comments on the global economy from finance ministers and central bankers at the three-day Spring Meetings in Washington held by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
* Data on Friday is expected to show U.S. industrial production slipped 0.1 percent in March, following a 0.5 percent drop in February. The report is due at 09:15 a.m. ET (1315 GMT).
* Shares of Polycom were up 8.8 percent at $12.95 in premarket trading after Canadian telecom services provider Mitel agreed to acquire the company for $1.96 billion.
* Shares of 3D Systems were down 5.1 percent at $17.34 after a trader said Citigroup cut its rating on the stock.
Futures snapshot at 7:00 a.m. EDT:
* Dow e-minis were down 27 points, or 0.15 percent, with 13,168 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.25 points, or 0.2 percent, with 114,452 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 10.25 points, or 0.23 percent, on 11,314 contracts. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to early afternoon)