April 18 U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Monday, tracking a fall in crude after a meeting of major oil producers over the weekend failed to result in a deal to help reduce a global glut.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 20.51 points, or 0.11 percent, to 17,876.95, the S&P 500 lost 4.19 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,076.54 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 19.37 points, or 0.39 percent, to 4,918.85. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)