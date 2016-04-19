April 19 U.S. stock indexes were slightly higher at the open on Tuesday, after a strike by oil workers in Kuwait sparked a rise in crude.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 31.77 points, or 0.18 percent, to 18,035.93, the S&P 500 gained 4.64 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,098.98 and the Nasdaq composite added 0.66 points, or 0.01 percent, to 4,960.68. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)