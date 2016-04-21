April 21 U.S. stock indexes were little changed at the open on Thursday as investors parsed a raft of mixed earnings reports.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 4.24 points, or 0.02 percent, to 18,100.51, the S&P 500 gained 0.39 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,102.79 and the Nasdaq composite added 1.30 points, or 0.03 percent, to 4,949.43. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)