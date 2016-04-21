* Travelers biggest drag on Dow after results
* Jobless claims unexpectedly fall last week
* Indexes down: Dow 0.30 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.02 pct
By Abhiram Nandakumar
April 21 A slew of mixed earnings reports by
bellwethers and a drop in oil prices piled pressure on stocks
with the three major indexes trading slightly lower on Thursday.
Crude fell about 1 percent, but hovered near five-month
highs after the International Energy Agency said 2016 would see
the biggest fall in non-OPEC production in 25 years.
A recent rebound in oil, better-than-expected corporate
results and a cautious Federal Reserve have pushed the S&P 500
to striking distance of its life-high of 2,134.72.
"The market has a singular focus to retake the old highs set
back in May last year," said Sam Stovall, U.S. equity strategist
at S&P Global Market Intelligence in New York.
"Right now, it's probably just taking a little breather
because it has come so far so fast, but I still see the market
moving up and attempting to get back to breakeven."
At 12:38 p.m. ET (1638 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 54.11 points, or 0.3 percent, at
18,042.16, the S&P 500 was down 4.83 points, or 0.23
percent, at 2,097.57 and the Nasdaq Composite was down
0.78 points, or 0.02 percent, at 4,947.35.
Five of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower. Verizon pulled
the telecom sector down 2.17 percent and weighed the
most on the S&P 500.
Verizon's shares fell 0.3 percent after the company
said a strike by its wireline workers was expected to hurt
earnings this quarter.
Travelers fell 4.9 percent to $110.10 after the
property and casualty insurer reported a 17 percent fall in
profit. The stock was the biggest drag on the Dow.
As much as 77 percent of the S&P companies that have
reported so far in the first quarter have beaten profit
estimates, compared with the 63 percent that surprise in a
typical quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
S&P 500 companies are expected to post a 7.2 percent fall in
profit on average, and a 1.4 percent decline in revenue.
Revenue growth will remain a key influence on stocks.
American Express shares were up 1.2 percent after
revenue rose for the first time in five quarters, while Mattel
sank 6.3 percent after sales fell.
Under Armour rose 7.5 percent to $47.27, while
General Motors rose 2 percent to $32.83 after reporting
better-than-expected profits.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,460 to 1,447. On the Nasdaq, 1,345 issues fell and 1,340 rose.
The S&P 500 index showed 10 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 42 new highs and 11 lows.
