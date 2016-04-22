* Futures: Dow up 13 pts, S&P up 3.5 pts, Nasdaq down 1.75 pts

By Abhiram Nandakumar

April 22 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday ahead of a slew of earnings reports by industry bellwethers such as Caterpillar and McDonald's.

* Global stocks fell following disappointing U.S. quarterly results on Thursday and data that showed an unexpected slowdown in Euro zone business growth.

* With recent economic data indicating a sluggish pace of economic growth and crude prices hovering near five-month highs, earnings have become a swing factor for stocks.

* The S&P 500 has staged a sharp recovery from a steep selloff earlier this year and is inching towards its all-time high, helped by a recent rebound in oil, a cautious Federal Reserve and companies beating tempered expectations.

* S&P 500 companies are expected to post a 7.2 percent fall in first-quarter profit, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and shares of companies failing to beat the already lowered expectations are getting hammered.

* Heavyweights Alphabet and Microsoft were down 4.4-5.4 percent premarket after both missed profit and revenue estimates.

* Starbucks slipped 3.8 percent after missing quarterly sales expectations, while Visa was down 4.4 percent after the world's largest payments network operator cut its full-year revenue forecast.

* General Electric was off 1 percent at $30.67 after it reported a dip in organic revenue.

* Caterpillar was down 1.8 percent at $77.26 ahead of its results before the bell on Friday.

Futures snapshot at 6:59 a.m. EDT:

* Dow e-minis were up 13 points, or 0.07 percent, with 24,744 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.5 points, or 0.17 percent, with 174,471 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 1.75 points, or 0.04 percent, on 24,717 contracts. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru)