By Tanya Agrawal
April 25 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as
corporate earnings continued to underwhelm and investors stayed
away from risky assets a day before the start of the Federal
Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
The central bank's policymakers are expected to hold
interest rates steady when they meet on Tuesday and Wednesday,
but may tweak their description of the economic outlook to
reflect more benign conditions that leave the path open for
future rate rises.
Traders are also keeping an eye on the outcome of a Bank of
Japan meeting on Thursday, with expectations that Japan could
push deeper into negative interest rate territory.
"We are looking at a mixed to lower session today as
investors assess events that could cause some gyrations," said
Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard
Financial in New York.
"Investors have a lot to digest this week with the Fed
meeting, oil prices and earnings, which could lead to higher
market volatility and uncertainties," Cardillo said.
The stock market is on one of its longest bull runs, with
the S&P 500 about 2 percent away from its all-time high.
At 9:45 a.m. ET (1345 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 73.79 points, or 0.41 percent, at 17,929.96, the
S&P 500 was down 6.78 points, or 0.32 percent, at 2,084.8
and the Nasdaq Composite was down 5.66 points, or 0.12
percent, at 4,900.57.
All the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with the energy
index's 0.51 percent fall leading the decliners.
Perrigo slumped 10 percent to $109.37, making it
the biggest drag on the S&P, after the company's CEO decided to
join rival drugmaker Valeant. Valeant's U.S.-listed
shares were up 3.7 percent at $37.30.
Investors have been assessing first-quarter earnings, which
are expected to decline 7.1 percent. Of the 132 S&P companies
that have reported so far, 58 percent of companies have reported
revenue above analyst expectations, falling short of the
longterm average of 60 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
estimates.
The Commerce Department is expected to report that new home
sales increased 1 percent to an annualized rate of 520,000 units
in March, according to a Reuters survey of economists. The data
is expected at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).
Shares of Tribune Publishing soared 57 percent to
$11.80 after Gannett offered to buy the owner of the Los
Angeles Times. Gannett was little changed at $15.78.
Xerox fell 9.1 percent to $10.16 after the printer
and copier maker reported a fall in quarterly revenue.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,773 to 896. On the Nasdaq, 1,313 issues fell and 1,020
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 2 new 52-week highs and 1 new low,
while the Nasdaq recorded 11 new highs and 7 new lows.
