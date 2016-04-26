* Fed's two-day meeting to begin at 1 pm ET
* March durable goods order rises less than expected
* Apple, Ebay, AT&T to report after the bell
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 0.33 pct
(Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
April 26 Wall Street pared early gains and was
little changed in late morning trading on Tuesday, weighed down
by quarterly results of Dow components 3M and Procter & Gamble.
3M and Procter & Gamble were down about 1
percent, after reporting a fall in sales.
U.S. stocks had opened slightly higher, with the Dow rising
above the 18,000 mark, as oil prices rose.
Investors are also keeping a sharp eye on the outcome of a
two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Markets see no chance of an interest rate increase at the
meeting that is set to begin on Tuesday but have priced in a
one-in-five chance of a hike at the meeting in June. Fed
officials have repeatedly said a hike in June is on the cards.
While job growth has continues to gain strength, inflation
stubbornly remains below the Fed's 2 percent target.
"Investors are focused on the Fed's language and especially
their statements of the global and economic developments and to
what degree those items pose risks," said Bill Merz, investment
strategist at U.S. Bank.
Investors will also assess earnings reports from major
players such as Apple, AT&T and Ebay,
which are due to report after the market close.
First-quarter earnings from S&P 500 components are expected
to have fallen 7.3 percent from a year earlier, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Of the 135 companies that have
reported, 59 percent reported revenue above analyst
expectations, just short of the average 60 percent since 2002.
"Expectations are low and while companies are modestly
beating them, the returns over the past couple of months have
been due to multiple expansions and not fundamental growth and
current prices are slightly high," said Merz.
With the S&P 500 up in eight of the past 10 weeks and
nearing the record high set almost a year ago, traders are
struggling to find reasons to push it even higher as
underwhelming earnings and the specter of higher interest rates
hover over markets.
At 10:54 a.m. ET (1454 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 24.93 points, or 0.14 percent, at 17,952.31, the
S&P 500 was unchanged at 2,087.79 and the Nasdaq
Composite was down 16.35 points, or 0.33 percent, at
4,879.44.
Six of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, with the energy
and materials index's 0.7 percent rise leading
the advancers.
Oil prices were up about 2 percent due to a weaker dollar
and hopes for an easing of the global oil glut.
Orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rebounded
less than expected in March. The Commerce Department said on
Tuesday that orders for durable goods increased 0.8 percent last
month, below the 1.8 percent rise expected by economists polled
by Reuters.
Adding to the day's pressure, the consumer confidence index
fell to 94.2 in April and came in below expectations.
Shares of Apple were down 0.6 percent at $104.43. The
world's largest public company is expected to report a fall in
quarterly revenue on weakened demand for its smartphones.
Whirlpool was down 5.6 percent at $175.60 after its
profit missed expectations.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,941
to 872. On the Nasdaq, 1,323 issues rose and 1,247 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 15 new 52-week highs and 1 new low,
while the Nasdaq recorded 28 new highs and 18 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)