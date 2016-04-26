* Fed's two-day meeting to begin at 1 pm ET
* March durable goods order miss expectations
* Apple, Ebay, AT&T to report after the bell
* Dow up 0.08 pct, S&P up 0.17 pct, Nasdaq down 0.09 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
April 26 Energy shares lifted the S&P 500, while
the Dow and Nasdaq remained little changed as investors await
the outcome of a two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
U.S. stocks had opened slightly higher, with the Dow briefly
crossing the 18,000 mark, as oil prices rose 2.9 percent due to
a weaker dollar and hopes for an easing of the oil glut.
Oil majors Exxon and Chevron were up about 1
percent and gave the biggest boost to the S&P 500.
Markets see no chance of an interest rate increase at the
meeting that is set to begin on Tuesday but have priced in a
one-in-five chance of a hike at the meeting in June. Fed
officials have repeatedly said a hike in June is on the cards.
While job growth continues to gain strength, inflation
stubbornly remains below the Fed's 2 percent target.
"Investors are focused on the Fed's language and especially
their statements of the global and economic developments and to
what degree those items pose risks," said Bill Merz, investment
strategist at U.S. Bank.
Investors will also assess earnings reports from major
players such as Apple, AT&T and Ebay,
which are due to report after the market close.
First-quarter earnings from S&P 500 components are expected
to have fallen 7.3 percent from a year earlier, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Of the 135 companies that have
reported, 59 percent reported revenue above analyst
expectations, just short of the average 60 percent since 2002.
"Expectations are low and while companies are modestly
beating them, the returns over the past couple of months have
been due to multiple expansions and not fundamental growth and
current prices are slightly high," said Merz.
With the S&P 500 up in eight of the past 10 weeks and
nearing the record high set almost a year ago, traders are
struggling to find reasons to push it even higher as
underwhelming earnings and the specter of higher interest rates
hover over markets.
At 12:43 a.m. ET (1643 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 15 points, or 0.08 percent, at 17,992.24, the S&P
500 was up 3.57 points, or 0.17 percent, at 2,091.36 and
the Nasdaq Composite was down 4.46 points, or 0.09
percent, at 4,891.33.
Six of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, with the energy
index's 1.18 percent rise leading the advancers.
Orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rebounded
less than expected in March. The Commerce Department said on
Tuesday that orders for durable goods increased 0.8 percent last
month, below the 1.8 percent rise expected by economists polled
by Reuters.
Adding to the day's pressure, the consumer confidence index
fell to 94.2 in April and came in below expectations.
Shares of Apple were down 0.4 percent at $104.63. The
world's largest public company is expected to report a fall in
quarterly revenue on weakened demand for its smartphones.
DuPont rose 2.5 percent to $67.59 after it said it is
aiming to buy back $2 billion shares this year.
Dow components 3M and Procter & Gamble were
down about 1.5 percent, after reporting a fall in
sales.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,216
to 691. On the Nasdaq, 1,684 issues rose and 1,021 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 17 new 52-week highs and 1 new low,
while the Nasdaq recorded 45 new highs and 20 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)