* Apple falls after revenue falls first time in 13 years
* Twitter slumps 16 pct after revenue misses expectations
* Fed to release statement at 2 p.m. ET
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.58 pct
(Updates more)
By Tanya Agrawal
April 27 Nasdaq was lower at the open on
Wednesday, dragged down by Apple, while the Dow and S&P 500 were
little changed ahead of a policy decision by the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
Apple's shares were down 7 percent at $97.09 after
its first revenue decline in 13 years, while Twitter
slumped 16 percent to $14.91 after its revenue missed
expectations.
Investors are awaiting a Fed decision on rates at 2 p.m. ET
(1800 GMT). No change in rates is expected but the Fed may
signal its intention to tighten policy this year.
Economists polled by Reuters expect two increases this year
but futures prices show traders do not expect rates to rise
until late 2016, according to CME Group's FedWatch.
"I don't think the Fed is going to raise rates today but
they are starting to lean towards the possibility of a hike and
are going to buy themselves some insurance by saying that June
is more possible than a lot of people ... think," said Brad
McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial in
Waltham, Massachusetts.
The Fed next meets on June 14-15. While the labor market
continues to gain strength, inflation remains below the central
bank's 2 percent target and mixed economic data could cloud the
path to future rate hikes.
At 9:43 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 23.62 points, or 0.13 percent, at 17,966.7, the S&P 500
was down 1.25 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,090.45 and
the Nasdaq Composite was down 28.24 points, or 0.58
percent, at 4,860.04.
Six of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, with the energy
index's 1.13 percent rise leading the advancers.
Oil hit its highest level this year on Wednesday, driven by
a falling dollar and evidence of declining U.S. supply, putting
the price on course for its strongest monthly performance since
last April.
Disappointing earnings have slowed down a recent rally but
the S&P continues to hold near the record high it set almost a
year ago. The index has rallied 15 percent since February.
First-quarter earnings from S&P 500 components are expected
to have fallen 7.1 percent from a year earlier, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Of the 166 companies that have
reported, 59 percent reported revenue above analyst
expectations, just short of the average 60 percent since 2002.
Facebook and PayPal are scheduled to report
results after the close of market.
DreamWorks Animation rose 15 percent to $31.20 after
the Wall Street Journal reported Comcast was in talks
to buy the Hollywood studio owner. Comcast was up 2.8 percent.
Ebay was up 5.6 percent at $25.88 after raising its
full-year revenue forecast, while Boeing fell 0.9 percent
to $132 after a drop in quarterly profit.
Chipotle was down 4.3 percent at $426 after a
bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable sales prompted
a spate of price target cuts.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,685
to 983. On the Nasdaq, 1,160 issues rose and 1,121 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 12 new 52-week highs and 2 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 30 new highs and 8 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)