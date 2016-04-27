* Apple falls after revenue slips first time in 13 years
* Twitter slumps 16 pct after revenue misses expectations
* Fed to release statement at 2 p.m. ET
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.37 pct, Nasdaq 1.18 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
April 27 Wall Street was dragged lower on
Wednesday, ahead of a policy decision by the U.S. Federal
Reserve, after Apple's first revenue decline in over a decade
aroused worries about the health of corporate earnings.
Apple's shares were down 7 percent at $96.93 and
were set for their biggest one-day fall in more than two years.
The stock last closed below $100 in February.
Investors are also awaiting a Fed decision on rates at 2
p.m. ET (1800 GMT). No change in rates is expected but the Fed
may signal its intention to tighten policy this year.
"Globally, things have gotten much better since the last
meeting and I think the market is being too complacent regarding
a dovish tone from the Fed," said Art Hogan, chief market
strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.
Economists polled by Reuters expect two increases this year
but futures prices show traders do not expect rates to rise
until late 2016, according to CME Group's FedWatch.
The Fed next meets on June 14-15. While the labor market
continues to gain strength, inflation remains below the central
bank's 2 percent target and mixed economic data could cloud the
path to future rate hikes.
At 10:49 a.m. ET (1449 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 59.54 points, or 0.33 percent, at 17,930.78, the
S&P 500 was down 7.7 points, or 0.37 percent, at 2,084
and the Nasdaq Composite was down 57.85 points, or 1.18
percent, at 4,830.43.
Five of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
technology index's 1.72 percent fall leading the
decliners.
Google and Apple were the biggest drags
on the sector.
Twitter slumped 15.5 percent to $15.02 after
revenue missed expectations. The stock lost about $1.92 billion
in value since Tuesday's close.
Disappointing earnings have slowed down a recent rally but
the S&P continues to hold near the record high it set almost a
year ago. The index has rallied 15 percent since February.
First-quarter earnings from S&P 500 components are expected
to have fallen 7.1 percent from a year earlier, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Of the 166 companies that have
reported, 59 percent reported revenue above analyst
expectations, just short of the average 60 percent since 2002.
Facebook, which was down 1.6 percent, and PayPal
are scheduled to report results after the close of
market.
Ebay was up 5.6 percent at $25.88 after raising its
full-year revenue forecast.
Boston Scientific was up 9.4 percent at $21.55, near
a 10-year high, after the medical device maker's profit beat
estimates. The stock provided the biggest boost to the S&P.
DreamWorks Animation rose 16.2 percent to $31.52
after the Wall Street Journal reported Comcast was in
talks to buy the Hollywood studio owner.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,428
to 1,372. On the Nasdaq, 1,642 issues fell and 930 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 16 new 52-week highs and 2 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 45 new highs and 11 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)