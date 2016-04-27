* Apple falls after revenue slips first time in 13 years
* Twitter slumps 16 pct after revenue misses expectations
* Fed to release statement at 2 p.m. ET
* Dow up 0.12 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.86 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
April 27 U.S. stocks were off their lows 30
minutes before the Federal Reserve's interest rates announcement
on Wednesday, as Apple clawed back some of its steep losses.
Apple's shares were down 6.2 percent at $97.91,
making it the biggest drag on the three major indexes. They had
fallen as much as 8.3 percent after the company reported its
first revenue decline in over a decade.
Gains in Boston Scientific, Boeing and
Mondelez also helped limit the losses.
Investors are awaiting a Fed decision on rates at 2 p.m. ET
(1800 GMT). No change in rates is expected but the Fed may
signal its intention to tighten policy this year.
"Investors are treading water right now," said Kim Forrest,
senior equity research analyst, Fort Pitt Capital Group in
Pittsburgh.
"I'm not anticipating a whole lot of change in the Fed's
wording from their last meeting. I think that could lead to a
sigh of relief and the market may move upwards." Forrest expects
the central bank to raise rates once this year.
Economists polled by Reuters expect two increases this year
but futures prices show traders do not expect rates to rise
until late 2016, according to CME Group's FedWatch.
The Fed next meets on June 14-15. While the labor market
continues to gain strength, inflation remains below the central
bank's 2 percent target and mixed economic data could cloud the
path to future rate hikes.
At 13:00 p.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 22.23 points, or 0.12 percent, at 18,012.55, the S&P 500
was down 2.13 points, or 0.1 percent, at 2,089.57 and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 42.14 points, or 0.86 percent,
at 4,846.14.
Six of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, with the energy
index's 1.11 percent rise leading the advancers.
Oil prices were higher, but still off 2016 highs, after the
U.S. government reported U.S. crude stockpiles rose to a record
high last week.
Twitter slumped 15.5 percent to $15 after revenue
missed expectations. The stock lost about $1.9 billion in value
since Tuesday's close.
Disappointing earnings have slowed down a recent rally but
the S&P continues to hold near the record high it set almost a
year ago. The index has rallied 15 percent since February.
First-quarter earnings from S&P 500 components are expected
to have fallen 7.1 percent from a year earlier, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Of the 166 companies that have
reported, 59 percent reported revenue above analyst
expectations, just short of the average 60 percent since 2002.
Ebay was up 3.3 percent at $25.31 after raising its
full-year revenue forecast.
Boston Scientific was up 11.2 percent at $21.90,
near a 10-year high, after the medical device maker's profit
beat estimates. The stock provided the biggest boost to the S&P.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,724
to 1,176. On the Nasdaq, 1,534 issues fell and 1,181 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 19 new 52-week highs and 2 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 54 new highs and 12 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)