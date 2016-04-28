* Futures down: Dow 142 pts, S&P 15.5 pts, Nasdaq 23 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

April 28 U.S. stock index futures followed global shares sharply lower on Thursday after the Bank of Japan stunned markets by holding off from expanding monetary stimulus.

* The BOJ's decision to hold steady in the face of soft global demand and a rise in the yen was particularly jarring for markets after media reports ahead of the meeting said it wanted to go deeper into negative interest rates.

* The BOJ's decision comes a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to hold steady on rates and after fears eased that the Fed would signal a rise in June.

* While the labor market continues to gain strength, inflation remains below the central bank's 2 percent target.

* Investors will also keep an eye on first-quarter gross domestic product number scheduled to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT). GDP probably rose at a 0.7 percent annual rate after a 1.4 percent pace in the fourth quarter as domestic demand cooled.

* Another piece of data is expected to show that the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits has risen to 260,000 last week from 247,000 the week before.

* Economists polled by Reuters expect two rate increases this year but futures prices show traders do not expect a hike until at least September, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

* The Dow and S&P 500 closed slightly higher on Wednesday, while Nasdaq was dragged down by poor results from Apple .

* First-quarter corporate earnings are expected to fall 6.9 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

* Facebook shares jumped 9.4 percent to $119.15 in premarket trading and were set to open at a record high, a day after the company's revenue rose 50 percent.

* Potash fell 5.6 percent to $17.20 after the company cut its 2016 profit forecast.

* St. Jude Medical soared 29 percent to $79.90 after Abbott Laboratories said it agreed to buy the medical device maker for $25 billion. Abbott was down 4.2 percent at $42.05.

Futures snapshot at 7:03 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 15.5 points, or 0.74 percent, with 253,875 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 23 points, or 0.52 percent, on volume of 34,293 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 142 points, or 0.79 percent, with 37,662 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)